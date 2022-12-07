HICKSVILLE — The Huber Opera House and Civic Center here is inviting the public to attend a dedication celebration and reception Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The building, constructed in 1882 and renovated some years ago, is located at 157 E. High St. in downtown Hicksville.
During this event, the dedication of The Corinne Hurni balcony, The Hilbert Family Community Room, Wayne's Room and Marlene's Closet "will honor just a few of these heroes of the reconstruction for the house's reconstruction, but will also focus on many others who quietly contributed to the process to become a strong organization that supported all the steps along the way," according to a press release issued by Chris Feichter, director of operations.
This includes "the community members that stepped forward to establish the incorporation, the leaders who kept progress moving forward, the performers who graced the stage to raise money, the donors who supported the fundraisers, and the continual support of the 'Huber Family' who donate their time to cleaning, decorating, pencil pushing and attending events," the release added. "The entire community is proud of the progress and accomplishments over the past quarter of a century and a celebration is in order."
The press release also recognized the "many passionate volunteers and contributors over the past 25 years and the board of directors would like to celebrate their dedication to the restoration of this Hicksville landmark. This event would not be complete without the community as we reminisce about the transformation of this building and the people who so willingly gave their time and efforts to bring this location from 'ready for the wrecking ball' to a vibrant and beautiful community establishment."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.