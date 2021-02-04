• Defiance County

Comedy production:

The historic Huber Opera House & Civic Center will host a production of the adult comedy "Four Old Broads" on Feb. 26-28.

While the Feb. 26-27 dinner theater reservations have been sold out, there are still tickets available for the show only at $15 each. Tickets are also available for the Feb. 28 performance at $15. To reserve tickets, call 419-542-9553.

