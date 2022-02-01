Defiance Moose Lodge became a patron of the arts sponsor with a $1000 donation to the Huber Opera House. Pictured from left are Chris Feichter, Director of Operations at the Huber and Jack Payton, trustee of the Moose Lodge.
