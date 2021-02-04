Huber grant

The Huber Opera House in Hicksville received a grant of $1,000 for the 2021 Patron of the Arts sponsor from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094. Discussing the grant are Chris Feichter (left) from The Huber; Anne Murray, Defiance Area Foundation Board president; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.