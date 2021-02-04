Huber grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Huber Opera House in Hicksville received a grant of $1,000 for the 2021 Patron of the Arts sponsor from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094. Discussing the grant are Chris Feichter (left) from The Huber; Anne Murray, Defiance Area Foundation Board president; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator.

