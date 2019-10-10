• Defiance County

Choir practice:

The Huber Chorus currently practices at Grace United Methodist Church, 121 W. High St., Hicksville, for a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the theatre. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The chorus welcomes anyone interested in singing both sacred and secular music in four parts. Call 419-542-9553 for contact information.

Load comments