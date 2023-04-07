The 20th anniversary of the Defiance City Hall of Fame induction will be observed May 12 with two notable businessmen being honored.
E. Keith Hubbard and Dr. Charles Krouse will be inducted during a 7 p.m. ceremony at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
The program is free and open to the public. Following the program, an exhibit showcasing the pair will be open to the public at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, 514 W. Third St.
The induction is a collaboration of the museum and the City of Defiance.
Hubbard (1932-2012) was the founder, chairman/CEO of The Hubbard Company, a major provider of printing and publications for higher education institutions and area businesses. Active in the community, he was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS, Elks Lodge 147, Friends of the Library, VFW Post 3360, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, York Rite, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Masons and Zenobia Shriners.
Over the years, he was also active with the Blue Jacket District and Shawnee Council of the Boy Scouts, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, Defiance Hospital and its foundation, Jaycees, Defiance Area Foundation, Defiance County Fish and Game Club and Defiance Rotary.
In 1991, Hubbard was the recipient of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award, given to community leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, leadership and dedication to the community. He served as a Defiance College trustee since 1981, and in 2010 became an honorary trustee. He was chairman of the board of trustees from 1995-97 and received DC’s Silver Pilgrim Medal in 1998.
He was past president and director of the Defiance College Alumni Association, assisted in the college’s annual fund and capital campaigns since 1977, sponsored two endowed student scholarships and offered internships through his printing business.
Hubbard served the Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges (OFIC) as a trustee since 1987 and was made a life trustee in 2010. In 2005, OFIC awarded him the Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Defiance High School graduate attended Ohio State University and graduated from Defiance College. A veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1952-55 during the Korean Conflict, he attained the rank of captain. He then served in the Army Reserves from 1956-64. Hubbard and his father, Lester, founded Hubbard Photo-Engraving in 1951. The company expanded over the years and later moved to 612 Clinton St. in 1967.
Krouse (1921-2011), a Defiance High School graduate, attended Capital University, but later returned to play basketball at Defiance College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree. In 1949, he received a doctor of dental surgery degree from Ohio State University and opened his dental practice in Defiance.
He served as president of the Maumee Valley Dental Society, an elected fellow of the American College of Dentists and International College of Dentists, vice president, president-elect and president of the Ohio Dental Association and was the first person in 40 years to be elected to a national office from Ohio.
In 1984, he was presented the Achievement Award from the Ohio Dental Association and in 1985, earned the Distinguished Alumnus Award from OSU’s College of Dentistry. Krouse retired in 1991 from the Defiance Dental Group after 42 years.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1942-44 and in the U.S. Maritime Service from 1944-46. In 1951, he was assigned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a dental officer and completed his military duty in 1953 as a captain in the U.S. Air Force.
Serving the city, Krouse was chairman of the Defiance City Board of Recreation and a member of the board of directors of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce from 1967-69. He was presented the chamber’s Community Leadership Award in 1989. He was past president of the Defiance County unit of the American Cancer Society and served two years as a member of the board of trustees of the Ohio division of the American Cancer Society.
Krouse had been past president of Kettenring County Club and Defiance Rotary, a life member of Defiance County Fish and Game Club, a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Omega Lodge, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Shrine, Zenobia Temple, Elks Lodge 147, VFW Post 3360 and First Presbyterian Church, where he served on various boards as a deacon, trustee and elder. He was one of the founders of the Defiance Area Foundation and served on its board of directors and executive committee. In addition, he was a member of the Defiance City Schools Board of Education for 16 years, serving as president for three years and general chairman for three successful levy campaigns.
Krouse was on the Defiance College board of trustees for 27 years, serving as vice chairman from 1977-80 and chairman from 1980-87. He was general chairman of DC Capital Fund Committee, named to the DC Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975 (basketball and tennis) and received the college’s Pilgrim Medal in 1990.
He and others decided to organize a bank in the city, receiving a federal charter in 1965, founding the National Bank of Defiance. In 1978, the bank merged with the National Bank of Paulding to become the Maumee National Bank. It was sold to Toledo Trust in 1979.
Krouse was president of the bank from 1965-76 and chairman of the board from 1976-84, all while continuing his dental practice in town. He retired from banking in 1984.
Richard Rozevink, director of the Tuttle Museum, noted that the hall of fame was initially coordinated by the city’s historian, Randy Buchman, in 2003. With the induction of Krouse and Hubbard, 82 residents will have been recognized for their contributions to the city.
“It’s important to recognize individuals who made an impact through their contributions to the community,” noted Rozevink.
He added that the plaques recognizing each inductee were initially on display in the city council chambers, but were eventually relocated to the Tuttle Museum.
According to Judy Dally, the Tuttle’s director of education, hall of fame nominees must meet two of these four criteria: born in Defiance, lived here for at least eight years, died a resident, or been buried in Defiance while having been associated with a significant historical, cultural or humanitarian activity here or brought recognition to the town.
The stories of Hubbard and Krouse will be presented during the spring ceremony by Defiance High School students, under the guidance of Hans Zipfel, social studies teacher.
“The Defiance High School social studies department has been a part of the Defiance City Hall of Fame induction ceremony since its inception in 2003 when the city historian, Randy Buchman, invited us to participate and contribute,” stated Zipfel. “We were very grateful for the opportunity for us to extend our learning opportunities to our students and to help the community that so graciously helps us.”
