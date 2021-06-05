The Keith Hubbard Family Fund donated $1,000 to the Defiance Dream Center in memory of Keith Hubbard. This grant will assist the Dream Center in their workforce development program. Pictured discussing the grant are Steve Hubbard (left), and Bill Lammers, Defiance Dream Center executive director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.