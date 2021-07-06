Hubbard donation
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Keith Hubbard Family Fund (maintained through The Defiance Area Foundation) recently made a $1,000 donation, in memory of Keith Hubbard, to each of the three local pantries to support Defiance County families. Pictured, from left, discussing the donations are Steve Hubbard, Donna Schindler (Zion’s Innkeepers Pantry), Marie Ferree (director of St. Paul’s United Methodist Food Pantry), and George Newton (deacon of St. Mary’s Church, representing their food pantry).

