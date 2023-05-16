Two persons were inducted into the Defiance Hall of Fame Friday evening during a ceremony hosted by the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
E. Keith Hubbard, the founder of The Hubbard Company, and Dr. Charles Krouse, an area dentist who served the community for 42 years at Defiance Dental Group, were the latest inductees into the hall.
Mayor, Mike McCann opened the ceremony by explaining who the inductees were and how they impacted the community.
“This truly is one of my more favorite events,” he said. “I really enjoyed it over the years, but I think the years that I enjoy it the most is when I knew the recipients, and I knew both these men.”
The presenters of the evening were then introduced — Sunny Lloyd and Caden Hazelton, two Defiance High School seniors — who, respectively, told the story of Hubbard and Krouse.
Hubbard founded The Hubbard Company, which was established in 1951, but some of his other achievements included:
• in 1979, he was the founding member of the Defiance Area Foundation.
• in 1991, he was given the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award.
• in 1998, he was honored with a Defiance College Pilgrim Medal.
During the presentation one of Hubbard’s grandsons, Eric Hubbard, spoke about his grandfather in a more personal light.
“I hope that it almost goes without saying that if my grandfather were here he’d be squirming in his seat a bit uncomfortable with all this praise,” he said.
After speaking about Hubbard, Eric closed with a statement that Hubbard lived by — “Try these: a kind thought, a kind word and a kind deed.”
After Hubbard was honored, Hazelton reviewed the live of Krouse. Among his achievements that were listed:
• in 1984, he served as president Ohio Dental Association.
• in 1989, he received the Defiance Area Chamber of Congress Community Leadership Award.
• in 1990, he was the recipient of Defiance College’s Pilgrim Medal.
Two of Krouse’s grandsons, Todd Pohlmann and Johnathon Wolfrum, spoke about their grandfather.
“At his core I believe he was truly driven to serve others above himself,” Pohlmann said. “It started with family and moved into his business, and community and his friends. I believe his core value was serving others, which drove his success.”
Wolfrum also spoke about his memories of Krouse and shared stories about things in his childhood.
“They were always supportive of us, our family,” Wolfrum said. “They always came to our sporting events, always came to our graduations. They were always there for us and supported us. That meant a lot then and it means even more to us now. It showed us really how to treat our families and other people.”
Recent inductees into the hall of fame were Vince Polce in 2022, Richard W. Stroede in 2021, and Pearl Dowe and William A. Diehl in 2020.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.