The New Heights Educational Group executive director Pamela Clark has nominated Rhone-Ann Huang, a member of NHEG’s student leadership council who serves as photographer, for one of the 2020 Leadership Initiatives Virtual Youth Development programs. These programs provide opportunities for students to gain real-world experience, explore future careers, develop leadership skills, prepare for college life and transform the lives of others around the world.
Leadership Initiatives is a 501©(3) nonprofit committed to providing students with internships to help them stand out on their college applications and advance in their careers. In the new virtual internship programs, students are able to hold internships with businesses in the developing world, work with D.C. law firms on impending court cases of national importance, partner with doctors to diagnose patients in sub-Saharan Africa or develop security strategies to protect developing communities from terrorism — all through a virtual format.
Offered are two-week online internships. Students commit to five-hour workdays with optional online workshops and one-on-one meetings in the evening to ensure students do not feel overwhelmed or unengaged during the program. Leadership Initiatives uses a blended approach to produce highly effective virtual learning by including enriching one-on-one mentorships with top professionals around the globe to create engaging, interactive and meaningful online programs that go beyond lectures to immerse students in the career of their choice.
Rhone-Ann Huang has been awarded a $1,000 Future Leaders Scholarship to attend the Advanced Medical & Public Health Summit, where she will design a public health campaign for rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa and diagnose a real patient in the developing world.
