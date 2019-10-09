Last year, the Fort Defiance Humane Society held a holiday-themed fundraiser with December’s Tinsel and Tails. This year, the society’s next fundraiser is almost here, but this time it’s all about a Happy “Howl-o-ween.”
This year, the fundraiser takes the form of a Howl-o-ween Masquerade Ball this Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, 711 W. Second St. Participants are encouraged to bring their favorite masks.
“We price the tickets so everything’s included,” noted humane society director Lisa Weaner.
Everything, in this case, will include wine from Leisure Time Winery and food from Sweetwater Chophouse. “They did a great job last year,” Weaner said.
This year, the operative word is “mingle,” as people will be able to sit and eat or work their way around the room with an extensive array of edibles available at grazing stations, including a prime rib cutting station.
“There will be prizes, giveaways, a silent and a live auction,” said Weaner, who added that a wide array of items will be up for auction ranging from vacation condos and art pieces to tickets for various events. There also will be wine, beer and signature cocktails.
Entertainment also will be provided, including a murder mystery, a tarot card reader, and music and dancing, emceed by former radio personality Rick Small.
Proceeds will benefit the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Weaner hopes people will support this event, especially since some people may not realize that the humane society is not funded by Defiance County. “It’s not county-owned; it’s a private organization,” she said, adding that the humane society is a non-profit organization supported by donations, grants and fees for services.
The purpose of the Fort Defiance Humane Society is to rescue and rehabilitate abused, neglected or unwanted animals in the hopes of finding new homes for them. The humane society also works to control animal abuse and overpopulation, and develops programs to educate about responsible pet ownership.
Tickets are still available at $125 per person or $200 per couple and may be purchased at the humane shelter or by logging on to the humane society’s Facebook page.
