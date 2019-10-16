Howl-o-ween event
Beth Arps/C-N Photo

The Fort Defiance Humane Society hosted its fundraiser, a Howl-o-ween Masquerade Ball, on Saturday at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. Enjoying the evening are, from left: Jade Price, Evan Shininger, Norine and Rod Rethmel, Marlee Kohlbeck and Erin Fricke.

Load comments