Area board of elections

Defiance County

• phone: 419-782-2906 or 419-782-8543

• email: defiance@ohioSoS.gov

• website: www.defiance.boe.ohio.gov

Fulton County

• phone: 419-335-6841

• email: fulton@ohioSoS.gov

• website: www.fultoncountyoh.com/1058/Board-of-Elections

Henry County

• phone: 419-592-7956

• email: henry@ohioSoS.gov

• website: henrycountyohio.gov/boe/

Paulding County

• phone: 419-399-8230

• email: paulding@ohioSoS.gov

• website: www.boe.ohio.gov/paulding

Putnam County

• phone: 419-538-6850

• email: putnam@ohioSoS.gov

• website: www.boe.ohio.gov/putnam/

Williams County

• phone: 419-636-1854

• email: williams@ohioSoS.gov

• website: www.williamscountyoh.gov/150/Board-of-Elections

