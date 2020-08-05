How is Defiance's downtown doing these days?
In all, the downtown has about 75 storefronts and/or businesses, according to Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), located at Clinton and Third streets while about 10 additional storefronts are vacant.
Among the larger unoccupied spaces are the former Rogliatti's store on the west side of Clinton's 400 block and the former Primo's Restaurant at Second Street and Wayne Avenue.
"We have a few very good properties that are handicap accessible and have back entries," she said. "If anyone is looking for a location and possibly some great opportunities, then let us know."
Despite the coronavirus situation, explained Mack, "it's important to take note that we have not necessarily lost any businesses that have officially closed. The community has done a very, very good job of supporting the small businesses."
The Dos Eppis restaurant, located at the southwest corner of Clinton and First streets, has been closed for much of the coronavirus remediation period, but plans to reopen in September, according to Mack.
Meanwhile, Miami & Erie Lounge, 406 Clinton St., has closed for one week to take a break from new state regulations requiring liquor-permit establishments to stop serving alcoholic drinks by 10 p.m.
A comment posted on its Facebook page Friday stated that "after two months of ever-changing rules and regulations we have been overworked and over stressed, so we are taking this as an opportunity for a break to reorganize for the new rules."
A few other business changes have occurred recently downtown as well.
Kerri's Vacuum has moved from 216 Clinton St. to 507 W. Second St., Mack explained, while Eclectic Wall Flowers — a retail store — has relocated from 511 W. Second St. to 520 Clinton St.
And the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to move from 325 Clinton St. into a space at the southwest corner of Third and Clinton streets most recently occupied by Blue Jay Financial Group. Blue Jay is moving to 509 Fourth St. (the former Strait Realty building), where a renovation project is underway.
The Chamber space at 325 Clinton St. will be used by DDVB, which is next door. But no specific plans have been finalized, according to Mack.
"I think we're going to look to expand the space for possible community needs," she said. "We're exploring some options to see how that might work best."
With the calendar turning to August, the DDVB would have been planning for its largest downtown event — the annual ribfest held between Second and Fifth streets — in late September. But that event, like the DDVB's lilac festival in the spring, has been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
That has left few DDVB events on the schedule, but a couple organized by other persons or groups are still in the works.
Two of them are set for Friday.
Not only is another Buskerfest — organized by an individual several years ago — planned late Friday afternoon and evening, but the Maumee Valley Car Club's latest cruise-in will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Clinton Street, south of Second Street.
The car club's annual car show also is scheduled in the downtown again this year — 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 between Second and Fifth streets.
Although not an event, the downtown's designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) also is functioning for the second year. This allows the serving of alcoholic beverages in special cups by participating businesses that serve such drunks.
Retail shopping, eating/drinking and events aren't the only thing going on downtown, however. Housing options also exist there, and have been slightly expanded recently.
City officials occasionally have promoted the idea of improving and expanding living space above downtown stores among building owners, and this has come to fruition in at least one location. The upper floor of the former Primo's Restaurant building has added six apartments, according to Mack.
This brings the number of rented downtown apartment units to around 50, she said.
There is room for other downtown apartments, Mack indicated, but making them ready will require an investment among building owners.
