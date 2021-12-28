Defiance County employees joined the Knights of Columbus, the Mutual Improvement Club, senior center volunteers, managers of Walgreens and Laura Rath Connor in donating to the House of Ruth for women victimized by domestic violence. Three 95-gallon size bags of crocheted items (hats, scarves and blankets) were donated along with 12 boxes of toiletries, two dozen items of new clothing and a $100 check from the Knights of Columbus. Holding one of the crocheted items in the above photo are county employees, from left: Dawn Hall, Janet Dunbar and Chris Palmer.
