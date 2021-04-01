Firefighters from at least four Putnam County departments were called to a house fire at 22424 County Road J between Dupont and Cloverdale just after 7 p.m. Thursday. A family had exited the home before firefighters arrived, according to radio traffic of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters from at least four departments — Continental, Fort Jennings, Kalida and Ottoville — were called. Initial smoke from the fire was visible for many miles. Further details were unavailable Thursday evening.
Breaking
breaking featured
House fire between Dupont and Cloverdale
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.