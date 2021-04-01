Firefighters from at least four Putnam County departments were called to a house fire at 22424 County Road J between Dupont and Cloverdale just after 7 p.m. Thursday. A family had exited the home before firefighters arrived, according to radio traffic of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters from at least four departments — Continental, Fort Jennings, Kalida and Ottoville — were called. Initial smoke from the fire was visible for many miles. Further details were unavailable Thursday evening.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments