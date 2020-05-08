• Williams County

New hours:

Effective Monday, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office will be open for fingerprinting and CCWs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. No appointments are required. The office eventually will go back to Monday-Friday when the reduction of staffing is lifted.

Williams County is taking a proactive approach to the economic downturn and reducing hourly staff to 32 hours per week. The office will remain open for the public and courts Monday through Friday, but civilian fingerprinting and CCW hours must be reduced.

