Automobiles are generally essential to our everyday lives. They get us where we need to go, right?
Whether setting out on calculated, routine commutes to familiar places such as work or school, or opting for spontaneous road trips straight into the heart of escape, the relationship between people and their vehicles is a solid one.
But when visiting any number of car shows throughout the appreciative communities of northwest Ohio during the summer season, it is apparent that these bonds run a little tighter between enthusiasts and the rides they own. Rows upon rows of classic throwbacks in all their pristine glory provide all the proof of that.
If further proof is needed, just go ahead and ask any given owner about his or her respective car or truck – a proud, thorough tale of TLC will likely ensue.
This is the common scene from one show to the next, usually complete with enough oldies radio gems oozing from PA speakers to create the dreamy sensation of traveling back in time, even if it is to a time before your time. Regardless of age, you’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, and it is a welcomed trip.
The lines, curves and designs of these time machines – each unique in its own way – put the “class” in classic and remind us that, once upon a time, vehicles were works of art and treated as such. While not human, of course, somehow, some way, designers cleverly injected personality into their creations before the assembly line brought them to life.
When musing over these vehicles, decades removed from when they first hit the roads, you get the sense that this era is still alive and well through their existence. Thanks to those who restore and appreciate these metal masterpieces, time travel will always be a possibility.
And in a modern era where vehicle design is centered more on fancy gadgetry and less on stark individuality, the interest in taking that journey back to simpler times will only continue to grow.
With summer starting to fade and winter storage plans being made, here’s one more look at what makes that engine hum.
