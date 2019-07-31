The sky will be filled with beautiful hot air balloons on Saturday to kick off an annual Defiance County tradition.
This is the sixth annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held Saturday at the Defiance County Airport. The event will include more than a dozen hot air balloons, vendors, live entertainment and opportunities for tethered rides in a balloon.
“It started five years ago to support the United Way of Defiance County’s Community Engagement Center, an online program that connects volunteers to volunteer opportunities in our community,” explained Carrie Wetstein, executive director of the local United Way.
“This year’s event includes 15 hot air balloons, over 200 volunteers, nine food trucks, two bands, a beer garden and lots of family fun activities,” stated Wetstein. “In the past, around 5,000 people have attended the event.”
Gates open in the morning from 6:30-9:30 a.m., with the following activities: Biggby best pancake breakfast with help from the Boy Scouts and Nathan Wonderly (free-will donation); a Donut Dash 5K Fun Run and 1-mile walk; and tethered balloon rides ($10 per person). Weather permitting, the hot air balloons will fly into airport at approximately 7 a.m.
Then in the evening, additional activities are slated from 5-10:30 p.m. They include: touch-a-truck; kids’ fair inflatables and rides; a petting zoo and pony rides; face painting; and super hero visits. Food vendors will be on hand, as well as a farmers market, noted Wetstein.
Live music will be provided by the GMEN and Kaitlyn Schmit & The Move. A beer garden will be set up as well.
Hot air balloons also are slated to launch from airport at approximately 7 p.m. A balloon glow is planned for 9 p.m.
Admission is $10 per carload. Parking is available at the airport and on Evansport Road.
For more information, visit the festival’s website at www.defianceballoonfest.com.
Check out the website www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com to register and review volunteer opportunities.
