The sixth annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival was held Saturday at the Defiance County Airport. The event featured 15 hot air balloons, vendors, live entertainment, a pancake breakfast, a farmers market, inflatables for children and opportunities for tethered rides in a balloon. Here, a crew readies a balloon for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
