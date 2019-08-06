Hot air balloons
Lisa Nicely/C-N Photo

The sixth annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival was held Saturday at the Defiance County Airport. The event featured 15 hot air balloons, vendors, live entertainment, a pancake breakfast, a farmers market, inflatables for children and opportunities for tethered rides in a balloon. Here, a crew readies a balloon for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

