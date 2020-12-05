Hospitals everywhere have been in the frontline of the coronavirus situation for months, but things have become more pressing in recent weeks as cases have risen.
That’s also been the experience of local hospitals.
“COVID has not spared any corner of any one of our communities, so everyone has been impacted to some degree across our state and beyond,” said Dr. Brian Kaminsky, vice president of quality and safety for ProMedica based in Toledo. “Defiance is no different. Defiance has its share of COVID cases and patients with varying degrees of illness.”
Kaminsky is also the medical director of the emergency department at Toledo’s Flower Hospital, and works at other hospitals in the ProMedica system, including ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center. So he has witnessed conditions throughout northwest Ohio.
According to Kaminsky, Defiance Regional Hospital has 15 “in-patient” beds that could be used for COVID patients, and those have been at or near capacity during the last couple weeks, although not all are occupied by those with the virus. Early Thursday afternoon, he said half of them were filled with COVID patients.
These beds offer various levels of care depending upon the patient’s condition, he indicated.
“Of those 15 right now (early Thursday afternoon) what I can say is about half of our bed capacity has been taken up by patients with COVID,” Kaminsky stated. “It’s a constant ebb and flow. We have reached capacity (at times) in the last couple weeks.”
Mercy Defiance Hospital has 23 beds total, and all could be made ready for COVID patients if needed, according to Sonya Selhorst, hospital administrator. That is not the case now, although she said the hospital has experienced a “drastic increase” in COVID patients in the last two weeks.
In Wauseon, the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) has 14 beds for COVID patients, although more could be used for that purpose if things worsen.
The hospital’s director of marketing and planning, Steve McCoy, said the facility is averaging about four to seven COVID patients at one time. One or two was the norm before the latest surge, he noted.
But patients who are “really sick” are transferred to hospitals in Cleveland, Fort Wayne, Lima or Toledo.
McCoy said FCHC has other beds that could be used for COVID patients if the situation becomes more pressing.
“We have a surge capacity that, if and when the need would come up, we could expand our room usage for COVID patients,” said McCoy.
As elsewhere, hospitals weren’t sure how many patients they would see when the coronavirus situation surfaced in earnest in March, but made a number of preparations. Those tactics weren’t really needed initially because the number of illnesses weren’t that high, but it has prepared them for the present surge.
“We have the ability to make many of (Mercy’s beds) COVID beds because of the planning we did early on in regard to putting various equipment in place,” explained Selhorst.
The situation is changing daily for hospitals.
As such, Kaminsky described the challenges of matching patients with the right beds and care as “a game of musical chairs.” This also can involve transferring patients to hospitals within the ProMedica system.
“Every hospital has had a need to transfer patients outside their capacity,” he said. “... Even outside our health system ... other health systems are seeing capacity and are more less in the same boat.”
While emergency strategies are sustainable “over a short period of time,” explained Kaminsky, they won’t be over a longer period.
More drastic options for ProMedica could include opening the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo to care for patients or eliminating elective medical procedures, according to Kaminsky.
“We are frequently brushing up against (the) breaking point, but we haven’t used every tool in the toolbox so far,” he said. “We have things we could deploy we would rather not deploy because it affects the care.”
One big concern for hospital officials is keeping staff healthy and rested as employees have to take time off or work longer hours and additional shifts. Those that test positive must be quarantined for 10 days.
McCoy told The Crescent-News that 127 employees within the FCHC system — which includes an attached nursing home at the Wauseon hospital and six medical offices in Fulton County — have “tested positive or gone into quarantine due to known exposure.” That represents about 15% of system employees.
“As we’re seeing our numbers rising and seeing more and more employees getting exposed, our employees are feeling the strain just like every other hospital,” said McCoy. “... I’ve got to give our staff credit for being there and really sacrificing their family time and everything to secure the patients. I just cannot say enough good things about our staff day in and day out.”
Mercy Hospital has experienced a “staffing crunch here and there,” according to Selhorst, while employees are “more fatigued now. It is obvious on their faces at the end of their shift they need rest, but they’re definitely very committed to taking good care of their patients. They’re doing an amazing job. They provide support to each other.”
Kaminsky complimented ProMedica’s “amazing health care workers for stepping up to do this,” and said “we want to bring things back to normal as soon as possible. ... We’ve had to shift some people around (at DRMC), but we’ve been able to keep up with that so far, although it puts a strain on not just the system, but personnel as well.”
Hospital officials encourage the public to help the situation by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, observing personal hygiene and limiting contact during the holidays.
“It’s a scary situation, but I don’t want people to be overly panicked and anxious,” said Selhorst. “I would encourage people to make smart decisions. ... I just encourage people over the holidays to make good decisions ... .”
