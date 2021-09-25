• Defiance County
Hospital retirees:
The 33rd annual get together for the hospital retirees will take place at noon on Oct. 8 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.
Attendees will sign in at the meeting room, get lunch at the cafeteria and return to the meeting room for a short meeting with memories and pictures to share. Spouses are welcome.
For more information, contact Mary Geiger at 419-393-2431 or Marie Culler at 41-439-3535.
