• Defiance County

Retirees meeting:

The 33rd annual get together for the hospital retirees will take place at noon on Friday at ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.

Attendees will sign in at the meeting room, get lunch at the cafeteria and return to the meeting room for a short meeting with memories and pictures to share. Spouses are welcome.

For more information, contact Mary Geiger at 419-393-2431 or Marie Culler at 41-439-3535.

