HOSA state qualifiers

Twenty-five Four County Career Center Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Chapter members have qualified for state HOSA skill competition in Columbus on April 9-10 by placing in the top three in the regional contests. Contest winners from Defiance County are, in front, from left: Cheyenne Watson (Fairview), behavioral health; Kyla Karyznow (Fairview), clinical specialty; Alexis Resendez (Defiance), veterinary science; and Victoria Bauer (Fairview), life support skills. And in back, from left: Brendan Rupp (Defiance), nutrition; Jacob Bennett (Defiance), emergency medical technician; Jenna Burley (Hicksville), home health aide; and Ava Lichty (Hicksville), extemporaneous health poster. HOSA members from Ohio will be in Columbus to compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Not pictured is Sarah Schroeder (Ayersville), human growth and development.

 Photo courtesy of Four County

