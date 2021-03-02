ARCHBOLD — Fifty-eight Four County Career Center HOSA-Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for virtual state HOSA Skill competition in April by placing in the top four in the regional contests.

Contest winners from Defiance County are Carolyn Coburn (Defiance); Jasmin Minck (Fairview); Eva Wermer (Fairview); Kaycie Betz (Fairview); Brianna Swank (Fairview); Kylee Drewes (Tinora); Sarah Schroeder (Ayersville); Nathaniel Bany (Fairview); Phenix Yochum (Hicksville); Aspen Watson (Fairview); Brianna Leavitt (Defiance); and Angel Rogers (Defiance); Ava Lichty (Hicksville); Kelly Rohrs (Tinora); and Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance).

HOSA-Future Health Professionals members from Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

