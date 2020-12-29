• Region
HOSA officers:
Four County Career Center’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals Chapter members include more than 90 health careers and exercise science and sports medicine students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year.
Officers of the local HOSA Chapter are Sarah French (Napoleon), president and state vice president; and vice presidents Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance), Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen) and Makenzie DeSantos (Delta), Tori Johns (Archbold), Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry), Kaydence Page (North Central) and Jaelyn Hall (Bryan).
