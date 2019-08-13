Saturday horse show winners at the Henry County Fair included, front row, Ashton Snow, reserve grand champion pony western showmanship, reserve grand champion pony western horsemanship; Katie Gerken, grand champion senior showmanship, grand champion senior horsemanship, grand champion ranch riding, reserve champion senior western pleasure, grand champion senior western pleasure, grand champion pony showmanship, grand champion pony horsemanship, grand champion contestants showmanship, grand champion pony western pleasure, grand champion pony ranch pleasure, grand champion ranging, grand champion pony trail; Sophia Fields, grand champion first year high point, grand champion first year western showmanship, grand champion first year western pleasure, grand champion first year horsemanship; back row, Clara Damman, reserve champion first year showmanship; Paige Bartels, reserve champion pony western pleasure; Cieara Davis, grand champion western pleasure, grand champion horsemanship; Haley Schwiebert, grand champion junior trail, grand champion showmanship, reserve champion junior western pleasure, reserve champion junior horsemanship.
Horse winners at Henry County fair
