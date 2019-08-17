Horse show winners at the Henry County Fair included, front row, from left: Shalyn Findling, second place, speed and control; Paige Bartels, first place pony speed and control, second place pony poles, second place pony flags; Ashton Snow, first place pony cones and barrels, first place pony stakes race, first place pony keyhole; Oakley Demar, first place senior cones and barrels, first place senior keyhole, first place stakes race, second place senior barrels; Ashley Wachtman, first place junior speed and control, first place junior stakes, second place junior barrels, second place junior poles, second place junior cones and barrels, second place junior flags, second place junior butterfly, second place junior keyhole; Kaelynn Glanz, second place pony butterfly; Alexis Bruns, second place senior speed and control. And back row, from left: Maryn Findling, first place flags; Mia Badenhop, second place senior cones and barrels, second place senior poles, second place senior butterfly; Olivia Westhoven, first place pony pulls, first place pony butterfly, second place pony stakes, first place pony barrels, second place cones and barrels, second place speed and control; Katie Gerken, second place senior flags; Maddie Heuerman, second place senior keyhole; Brooke Wachtman, first place junior barrels, first place junior poles, first place junior keyhole, first place junior cones and barrels, first place junior butterfly; Isabell Hill, second place junior stakes; and Kendyl Snow, first place senior poles, first place senior barrels, first place senior flags, second place senior stakes.
