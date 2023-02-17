The recorded history of settlements and activity at what is now Defiance goes back to the 18th century, but the story of the town itself can be traced back to two partners who purchased land here.
What they did to start the city 200 years ago was the subject of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum's latest "Town & Gown" presentation Thursday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts. The museum's director, Richard Rozevink, told the story of "Defiance, Ohio In the Beginning" as part of the city's bicentennial observations in 2023.
About 75 persons attended the event.
"Two individuals actually are credited with the founding of Defiance," said Rozevink. "That's Benjamin Leavall and Horatio Phillips."
They've earned that distinction by virtue of the land they bought and sold off as lots — in the southwest corner of the Maumee/Auglaize rivers confluence. This was right up against the former location of Fort Defiance — built by Gen. Anthony Wayne's forces in 1794 amidst ongoing conflict with Native Americans and the British.
In fact, the old fortgrounds was set aside as park space, according to Rozevink.
He noted that Phillips had purchased 33 acres at $30 per acre, and this was divided into 150 lots while Leavell bought 17.12 acres. First, Second and Third streets, just south of Defiance Public Library, were all part of that original plat as was Fort Street (originally called Front Street).
The Leavell-Phillips partnership that established Defiance appears to have been made possible by the U.S. Land Act of 1820, which allowed for the sale of land once held by Native Americans. Representatives of more than 10 tribes had lived at or near the confluence at one time and resisted attempts by early American settlers to establish themselves here.
That resistance ended — at least until the War of 1812 — with the Treaty of Greenville in 1795 following Wayne's victory over a confederation of Native Americans at the Battle of Fallen Timbers near present-day Maumee in August 1794, just days after Fort Defiance was built.
While the above events set the stage for Defiance's birth, speculation in the 1820s about where the Miami & Erie Canal might be built helped fuel the city's growth.
East Defiance at the southeast corner of the confluence also sprung up, for example, as did Williamstown, just north of the present Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River and West Defiance, according to Rozevink. Of course none of these developed as entities separate from what ultimately became Defiance, but one other local community (Brunersburg) did.
Located just west of Defiance today along Ohio 15, this town was considered "an ambitious rival" to Defiance from 1830-1840 as the home of northwest Ohio's only gristmall at one time, Rozevink related. Of course Brunersburg's heyday did not continue, although it continues today as a small unincorporated community.
While the canal was built and Defiance grew, it wasn't until 1843 when the first boat (the Albert S. White) came through the city via the completed Miami & Erie Canal, according to Rozevink.
The canal era for Defiance, he noted, lasted from 1843-1913, ending when the Great Flood of 1913 caused so much damaged to the local locks that they were abandoned. However, the canal's utility already had been waning by then, he indicated, with traffic mostly confined to timber hauling.
Many decades since then, the city is commemorating its 200th birthday this year. Rozevink concluded his presentation Thursday by reminding attendees that the bicentennial will be celebrated on April 28 at Defiance Public Library with a large birthday cake.
And earlier in the day, he revealed, during an event at Community Auditorium in downtown Defiance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to make a proclamation marking the historic year for Defiance.
Following Thursday's presentation, attendees were invited to visit the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum on Third Street — just across the street from the Stroede — to view the many displays on Defiance history. This included a special display entitled "Defiance at 200" with a plat map showing the town's early layout.
Normally the museum is open from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday afternoons and from 1-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.
