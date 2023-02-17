Defiance beginnings

"Defiance at 200" is a special exhibit at the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum in downtown Defiance which notes the town's bicentennial observation this year. The museum hosted another "Town & Gown" presentation Thursday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts, explaining the city's early beginnings.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The recorded history of settlements and activity at what is now Defiance goes back to the 18th century, but the story of the town itself can be traced back to two partners who purchased land here.


