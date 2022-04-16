Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge over the Auglaize River will close Monday for several months to replace the structure.
The bridge will be replaced down to its piers, including the steal beams, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter whose office is overseeing the project. (Even though the bridge is well within the city limits, it falls within the county’s jurisdiction because of where Hopkins Street enters town.)
The project contractor is Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, and the cost is $2,353,723.
Schlatter told The Crescent-News that Miller Brothers has indicated it would complete the project in mid-August.
He noted that the bridge must reopen within 180 days, so the completion deadline is Oct. 31. However, he said this is subject to a “weather day provision,” so the date could be tweaked.
The project will close a significant river crossing to and from Defiance’s east side, although it runs parallel to a more busy crossing just to the north on East Second Street.
“We talked about this several months ago,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “Obviously, it’s going to be an inconvenience, but certainly it’s not the inconvenience when the Clinton Street (Purple Heart) bridge was closed (for replacement in 2022), but it needed to happen for the same reasons the Clinton Street bridge happened, and we’ll get through it like we always do.”
While the Second Street crossing should alleviate the Hopkins Street bridge closure’s impact, plans for the Independence Day fireworks from Kingsbury Park will be noticeably affected. That’s because the Second Street bridge — unlike last year — will have to stay open during the fireworks display to ensure traffic flow.
Last year city officials closed the Second Street bridge to provide a riverine viewing experience for fireworks observers.
“We’re not going to be able to close it because it’s the only way to get out to the east side for the safety service folks,” explained McCann of the city’s fireworks display plans.
The project is one of two major bridge projects this year in Defiance or near the city limits.
The Harding Road bridge, crossing the Auglaize River just south of town, is scheduled to close on May 23 for a deck replacement. Completion is expected in August.
Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, is the project contractor for that work at a cost of $874,235.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.