Friday may see the reopening of Defiance’s Hopkins Street bridge.
That was the timeline delivered by Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter during his regular update at county commissioners’ meeting Monday morning.
The bridge closed in April for replacement of its beams and concrete deck, but those tasks were completed several weeks ago, and final punch list items by the contractor (Miller Brothers Construction Co., Archbold) are being completed.
“Hopkins is tentatively scheduled to open this coming Friday,” said Schlatter.
All that remained Monday morning were final items such as seeding, guardrail installation and cleanup. Meanwhile, a catch basin repair — unrelated to the bridge project — may need to be taken by the City of Defiance.
New asphalt was put down on the bridge’s approaches Friday, according to Schlatter.
The project is one of two major bridge projects in and around Defiance this spring and summer. The Harding Road bridge closed in May, and is receiving a new deck, but the general contractor (Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon) may still be a couple of weeks away from being ready for the concrete deck pouring, Schlatter indicated.
He told commissioners that a date has not been set for this, but mentioned the second week of August as a possibility.
Moving to other construction, Schlatter noted that preparatory work continues on Buckskin Road, north of Hicksville for a cement stabilization project.
While county crews undertake the prep work, a contractor will churn up the road base and reconstitute it before a new asphalt surface is added. Some curb work will be completed as well.
He said the second week of August is a possibility for this work as well, noting that final completion may be in mid-September.
Turning to the county landfill that he manages, Schlatter explained that July has been a good month, but is not on a monthly record pace.
He said his office is contemplating a request from Preble County commissioners — near Dayton — to use (or acquire) a compactor from Defiance County for landfill purposes. The one in question is 25 years old with 19,000 hours, according to Schlatter, and may have a salvage value of $20,000 although it could be sold for $50,000-$70,000, he indicated.
If such a transaction with Preble County would go through, Defiance County commissioners would first have to give their permission.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• held the second quarter investment advisory meeting with Treasurer Vickie Myers, Ryan Nelson of Roundtree Investment Group and Schlatter. The county’s investment, landfill closure and landfill post closure portfolios were approved.
• received a legal update from the county prosecuting attorney’s office.
• met with Connie Bostelman and Crystal Slattman of the county’s child support enforcement agency for a quarterly update. Cases totaled 2,337 with nine genetic tests, 176 administrative and/or court hearings held, 56 paternities and 48 support orders.
• noted in a news release about Monday’s meeting that their next “Lunch on the Road” event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Dee & Gee’s in Ayersville. The event is an opportunity for the public to meet with commissioners and ask questions about county issues.
