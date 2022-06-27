Taken last week, this photo shows the surface of the Hopkins Street bridge, just days before a new concrete deck is to be poured. The pour is scheduled to begin in the very early hours of Friday morning. The green color is epoxy that coats the steel rebar in the deck.
A night-time concrete deck pour is slated this week for Defiance's Hopkins Street bridge.
The bridge has been closed since mid-April for rehabilitation by Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, but the work on the structure has been somewhat subtle from a distance. The project hasn't been that visible across the Auglaize River from the East Second Street bridge just to the north because the bridge's superstructure was replaced piecemeal.
The bridge's river piers remained while six spans were removed and replaced one at a time. That process recently was completed, and the deck's new rebar installed, leaving the hours-long pouring process scheduled to follow, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter whose office is overseeing the project.
As with the Clinton Street bridge project in 2019, this will be primarily a night-time event with the same contractor — Baker-Shindler of Defiance — shuttling trucks in on regular intervals to provide the concrete. The company's crews plan to begin pouring sometime after midnight Thursday and finish up around 8 a.m. Friday, according to Baker-Shindler's Drew Shindler.
The reason for the night-time pours, he said, is temperature and humidity.
"Temperatures and humidity all play a role in the curing process of the concrete," he said. "We have to meet certain criteria to be able to pour bridge decks. Night-time usually is the best time to pour bridge decks, especially in the summer."
The pour will be much less substantial than the one on Clinton Street, which used more than two times more concrete, lasted approximately 13 hours and began in early evening.
According to Schlatter, a little less than 300 cubic yards of concrete will be poured on the Hopkins Street bridge and about 450 cubic yards on a second local bridge under rehab — the Harding Road bridge deck, which will be thicker.
Baker-Shindler also will be involved in the pouring at the Harding deck, tentatively planned for next month.
Schlatter is hopeful the Hopkins Street bridge can be ready to open in early August.
The original timeline for the Harding Road bridge's reopening was mid-August, although Schlatter said that project is a little behind schedule.
He said Monday that about half of the bridge's old deck has been removed. Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, is the contractor for that project.
