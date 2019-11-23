Just nine more days.
That might be the message offered by public officials to motorists about the opening date for Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge.
Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials have been saying for some time that they hoped the bridge would open during the first week of December — following some construction delays last winter and spring — and mentioned the possibility of Monday, Dec. 2. At last check Friday afternoon, that plan remains intact.
ODOT project engineer Bashar Kanouh said the Dec. 2 date — nine days from now — still holds, “slightly subject to change if there is something that doesn’t come together like we’re planning.” But if Dec. 2 doesn’t work out, he said “we’re talking a matter of days.”
Some rumors have been circulating that when the bridge opens, only two lanes will be functioning, but Kanouh said Friday this is not the case. When the bridge opens, all four lanes will be in operation.
“It will be absolutely wide open,” he said. “There will be no lane restrictions.”
Just a few items remain to be completed before the bridge, built by Great Lakes Construction Co., can open. These include installing a new traffic light north of the bridge, finishing up sidewalks there, installing bridge lighting and completing concrete work on the bridge.
However, sidewalk work and embankment work on East River Drive — just east of the bridge — won’t be finished on Dec. 2, according to Kanouh. Therefore, East River Drive will remain closed at the bridge, probably until mid-December, until these tasks can be finished, he indicated.
Removal of the stone causeway in the river, which allowed demolition and construction access to the old and new bridges, is expected to begin in mid-December, according to Kanouh. Final seeding and clean-up work will be needed next year.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said officials have committed to a bridge opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
He had hoped Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine would be in attendance, but this will not be possible, according to the mayor. However, in his place, Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted — a native of northwest Ohio — may attend, McCann indicated.
According to Kanouh, he would be joined by ODOT District I Deputy Director Chris Hughes, as well as ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks and his second-in-command, Assistant Director of Field Operations Kirk Slusher, an Antwerp native. Slusher had been the deputy director of ODOT’s District 1 office in Lima — which covers Defiance County and several other northwest Ohio counties — until his promotion earlier this year.
City officials plan to convene a planning meeting Monday to finalize details of the opening ceremony.
The river crossing has been closed since late February when demolition of the old bridge began.
