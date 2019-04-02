NAPOLEON — The Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HOPE Services) met recently to discuss the preliminary 2020-21 state budget request and a new employee position.
The board discussed the preliminary 2020-21 state budget request from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities. The request includes an increase in state funding of 11.7% in year one and 5.4% in year two. Priorities include the expansion of Ohio’s early intervention program, increasing employment opportunities for Ohioans with developmental disabilities and partnering with county boards to increase wages for direct service providers.
The board also then discussed the first manager position description. The new post will help coordinator, monitor and assess employment activities for youth and adults with developmental disabilities in Henry County.
Turning to other issues, the board awarded $20,000 to the Henry County Transportation Network to assist in funding the local match requirement for recently acquired vehicles. Board members acknowledged the critical importance of transportation for individuals with developmental disabilities to access services in the community such as employment, shopping, medical appointments and social activities.
The board also recognized several employees for their dedication: Kathy Bishop, 29 years; Tiffany Swihart, 21 years; and Kent Spiess, five years.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• discussed the transition of supported employment services to Triangular Processing Inc. The plan is on schedule to transition direct services operations over, effective July 1.
• approved a vehicle lease for supported employment activities with Triangular Processing through Dec. 31.
• approved a contract with Jerry Maples for lawn care services for the administrative building through March 31, 2020.
• went into executive session to discuss discipline of a public employee.
• referred the issue of entering into a contract with Hickman and Lowder Co, LPA, back to the committee.
• discussed upcoming board training opportunities.
