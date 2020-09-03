COLUMBUS — An area state legislator has been appointed to lead a Statehouse committee tasked with handling House Bill 6 (HB 6), the nuclear bailout bill at the heart of an investigation involving former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder.
Jim Hoops of Napoleon was named chairman this week of the House's newly formed 15-member committee on "energy policy and oversight" by new Republican Speaker Bob Cupp.
Three legislative bills related to HB 6 that have been introduced in the Ohio General Assembly (HB 730, HB 740 and HB 746) will be reviewed by the committee, with an initial hearing planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Hoops.
"I'm looking forward to a robust and thorough discussion," stated Hoops, who has chaired Statehouse committees in the past, in a press release issued this week. "It's important to have sound energy policy that works for Ohio."
HB6 was passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in July 2019 bill and had resolved to support two nuclear power plants (Davis-Besse near Oak Harbor and Perry in northeast Ohio) through monthly charges to electricity ratepayers through 2026. FirstEnergy Solutions (now Energy Harbor) had said the plants would close without financial help.
Hoops supported the bill when it passed, joining 50 other House members in a 51-38 vote. At the time he told The Crescent-News that HB6 was a "plan that will save Ohio's electric ratepayers up to $1.3 billion, preserve more than 4,000 jobs throughout the state of Ohio that are tied to the state's nuclear industry and protect Ohio's environment."
During an interview with The Crescent-News Thursday, he said "trying to salvage the nuclear plants I think is important," but added that as chairman he should "let others talk about their feelings about it and what direction we should go. ... This is going to be a chance to thoroughly vet it and see what is the best solution for the state ... ."
Hoops recalled that before HB6 passed last year, he wanted an audit to be part of the legislation.
"One of the things I wanted to see occur was an audit," he explained. "We tried to get that into the bill, but weren't successful. What that would have done is to really see how much money was actually needed for these plants to survive."
After the bill passed, Hoops said he was "very disappointed" when FirstEnergy stock options went up.
"They're saying they're bankrupt and this came about," he remarked. "... I started to have concerns about it."
Cupp stated in a press release issued that "our plan is to work expeditiously through these complex issues. It's important that we get this done and get it done right in a fair and open process."
Householder has been indicted on bribery charges, and has pleaded not guilty. He is accused of taking bribes connected to HB6's passage.
Although he was ousted as speaker during a recent vote in the Ohio House, he remains representative of Ohio's 72nd District, which includes two counties (Coshocton and Perry) and half of a third (Licking), northeast of Columbus.
