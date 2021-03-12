COLUMBUS — An Ohio General Assembly bill sponsored by Napoleon's Jim Hoops and taking a crack at rectifying a controversial energy bill affecting the state's two nuclear power plans has passed the House of Representatives here.
House Bill 128 (HB) was approved Wednesday by an 86-7 count with Hoops joined in support by two other Republicans, Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and 47th House District Rep. Derek Merrin of Maumee.
The legislation, which among other things repeals provisions of HB 6, moves to the Ohio Senate for consideration. It was introduced on Feb. 16 by Hoops and Republican Dick Stein of Norwalk.
"The bill is a legislative package that is a result of extensive hearings, conversations and feedback from the last General Assembly and the current one," Hoops said in a prepared statement.
HB 6 was approved by the General Assembly in 2019 and proved controversial after then Republican Speaker of the House Larry Householder of eastern Ohio was later indicted in a related scandal. An FBI investigation charged him with federal racketeering charge, alleging that he took funds from FirstEnergy Solutions in return for moving the legislation forward.
Householder has pleaded not guilty to the charge and continues to hold his House seat. He was voted out as House speaker last year, but continues to represent Ohio's 72nd District.
HB 6 had guaranteed state subsidies of $150 annually for seven years to ensure the financial solvency of FirstEnergy's two Davis Besse and Perry nuclear power plants — in Ottawa and Perry counties, respectively.
However, HB 128 removes those subsidies, according to Hoops, thus providing savings of 75 cents per month to energy ratepayers for the next seven years.
A solar subsidy will remain in place, he noted.
The bill will do other things as well, such as removing a $102 million "decoupling" provision for FirstEnergy. This had guaranteed the company a minimum amount of revenue based on one of its best years, according to Riedel.
"It was one of the best years they had in 2018, so it was artificially inflated," he said during an interview with The Crescent-News.
The company reached a settlement agreement with the Ohio Attorney General's Office several weeks ago concerning $102 million in customer surcharges approved in HB 6.
Another bill provision would require the state's power siting board to study possible changes to electricity transmission policy and report to the General Assembly by Dec. 1.
Riedel commended Hoops on his hard work on the bill. In addition to sponsoring HB 128, Hoops also chairs the House's Public Utilities Committee which held several hearings on the matter.
"He worked his tail off on this," said Riedel. "I appreciate all his hard work. ... This is a good first start at dismantling HB 6. I'm very confident there will be future bills in the future addressing HB 6."
As for the bill generally, he commented in a prepared statement that "I am proud to support legislation that puts more money in the pocket of ratepayers."
