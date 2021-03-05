COLUMBUS — A local state representative has co-sponsored legislation that would extend an option indefinitely to hold public meetings electronically.
House Bill 43 — co-sponsored by Republican Jim Hoops of Napoleon and Democrat Lisa Sobecki of Toledo — would allow local governments to continue using electronic methods such as Zoom (allowing meetings via video) or Webex (via telephone) to conduct their regular sessions. Public input would be provided for in such video or audio settings, according to Hoops.
State lawmakers previously had made temporary provisions to allow this method for a specified time until later this year.
"Since going through the COVID-19 pandemic, and due to improvements in technology, we have found a way to hold public meetings via teleconference or video conference in a transparent way," Hoops stated. "In fact, last year, the 133rd General Assembly allowed through legislation the option for a public body to hold a public meeting via teleconference or video conference, and I feel it has gone very well."
The electronic avenue has been used for much of the past year as a response to the coronavirus situation. Locally, such entities as Defiance City Council, Henry County commissioners, the Corrections Center of Northwest, Paulding Village Council, Napoleon City Council and others have made use of either Zoom or Webex.
Two local mayors offered comments about the bill when contacted Thursday by The Crescent-News.
"Because of COVID, we have several virtual meetings every day, and in many cases this platform is working quite well," explained Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. "Initially, we struggled with the technology, internet capabilities, forgetting to unmute when it was your time to talk and that kind of stuff. But it is a very efficient means to have a very effective meeting.
"I completely understand the need for public meetings," he added, "but when practical, virtual meetings eliminate the need to travel. That saves time and money, not to mention the safety factor of driving to Columbus or wherever. I hope post-COVID we can continue to use this platform when we can."
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said "I think it's easier whenever everybody's in the same room vs. Zoom, however, I see the value of this tool, not only for pandemics ... . I'm a fan of having in-person meetings, but I'm not opposed to this legislation... as long as there's not a big monetary expense for the smaller villages to comply, I have no problem."
The bill has had one hearing in the Ohio House's Government Oversight Committee, according to Hoops who provided testimony. Further hearings will be held to determine where the legislation goes from here.
Like any bill, it would go to the Ohio Senate if passed in the House.
One of Hoops' House colleagues — 82nd District State Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance — said he hasn't researched the bill enough to form a decided opinion. But he does raise some questions.
While seeing the value in providing public officials an opportunity to attend meetings in special circumstances — such as when they are on vacation or have a personal emergency — he fears that it could create a degree of complacency.
He said he would have a "hard time" with "the general idea of just allowing people" to attend meetings electronically "without a good reason. ... I feel they need to be there in-person. They need to make the effort."
Hoops told The Crescent-News that face-to-face meetings are the most effective, but "there might be times when they may not be able to (attend)." He indicated that discussions on such things as the frequency with which officials can meet electronically are ongoing "to tweak (the legislation) a little bit."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.