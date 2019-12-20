The third annual Hoops and Heroes benefit basketball game was held Wednesday at Napoleon High School, featuring the Napoleon Firemen Association vs. the Napoleon Police Association. Proceeds from the event will benefit Monica Nye, who was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. She and her husband, Nick, are residents of Henry County. Here, Nick Jones of the Napoleon Police Department goes up for a shot.
