• Henry County
Hoops and Heroes:
The third annual Hoops and Heroes benefit basketball game will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Napoleon High School. Admission is a freewill offering.
This year's game will feature the Napoleon Firemen Association and the Napoleon Police Association. All proceeds from the event will benefit an area family or child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.