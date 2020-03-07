bill signing photo

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (center, in blue jacket) stands with the family of Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg — an Ohio National Guard pilot from the McClure area who died while on duty in 2007 — during a bill-signing ceremony in the Ohio Statehouse this week. The new legislation named part of Ohio 65 in Henry County for Sonnenberg, who died when his F-16 plane crashed in Iraq.

