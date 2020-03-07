Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (center, in blue jacket) stands with the family of Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg — an Ohio National Guard pilot from the McClure area who died while on duty in 2007 — during a bill-signing ceremony in the Ohio Statehouse this week. The new legislation named part of Ohio 65 in Henry County for Sonnenberg, who died when his F-16 plane crashed in Iraq.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.