Mackenzie Guilford may have been born with Cystic Fibrosis, but during her life, she came to understand that God chose her to have the disorder to be an inspiration to others.
Sadly, Guilford passed away on July 1, 2018, at the age of 22. A 2014 graduate of Ayersville High School, Guilford graduated summa cum laude from the University of Findlay (UF) in 2018, and was beginning graduate school studies at UF before her death.
Writing was one way Guilford liked to share her feelings about life, how she was dealing with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and what she aspired to do.
Recently, Mackenzie’s mom, Jodi Guilford, came across some of her daughter’s writings stored on a flash drive. That sparked a desire in Jodi to honor her daughter’s legacy, including exploring having her writings put together into a book to help CF patients, one of Mackenzie’s aspirations.
From T-shirts collected over the years from annual CF events, Jodi and some good friends will also donate money to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“Because I was getting a new computer at work, Mrs. (Rose) Reinhart (principal at Holy Cross Catholic School where Jodi works as the preschool coordinator), told me to put what I wanted to save on a flash drive, so I could transfer it to my new computer,” began Jodi about how she came to find writings from Mackenzie she had never read. “The flash drive I happened to use was one that Mackenzie had put some papers on to save.
“After reading her papers, I wanted to fulfill one of her main aspirations that I read, one I never realized she wanted to do,” continued Jodi. “She wanted to have some of her papers published in a book, mainly about helping others with Cystic Fibrosis, which focused on having a positive attitude and commitment to daily regimens to stay healthy.”
Jodi explained Mackenzie’s “found” writings focused on “keeping your head up,” “keeping your spirit strong” and “about having a purpose in this life.”
“When I read that, I knew she had taken to heart the lessons we (Jodi and her husband, Eric) had taught her at home, and the lessons she learned in Catholic school (at Defiance Catholic Schools, which later become Holy Cross Catholic School),” said Jodi. “I’m sure she would have gone on to see her work was published to help the CF community.
“She really cared about the people in her life, and she always tried to show others kindness and love,” added Jodi. “Joy radiated from her, and now it’s something we all strive to do because of Mackenzie. She knew our experiences should make us better and more caring people.”
During the time Jodi found the writings on the flash drive, she had just finished reading the book, “Now I Can See, How practically falling in love with God changed my everyday life,” which she borrowed from her best friend and colleague, Dawn Rohn. Brenna Relyea, Rohn’s daughter, became Mackenzie’s best friend when they met in second grade, and it was Brenna who gave the book to her mom to read, before Dawn shared it with Jodi.
Said Brenna: “We became best friends in second grade, we both needed someone to hang out with while our moms were grading papers after school.”
Said Dawn: “Mackenzie’s writing over the years really progressed. Before when she wrote it was, ‘This is my disease, this is what I do.’ As she got older, it changed to, ‘This is my disease, this is what I do, this is what I can become.’ Her writing took on that maturity of looking at the bigger picture.”
“I had just had Brenna and Dawn over to celebrate Mackenzie’s and Brenna’s birthdays (Mackenzie on June 24, Brenna on July 5), and I was giving the book back, when I started thinking, what am I going to do with all of Mackenzie’s T-shirts (many of which were CF shirts she had gotten from the many CF walks attended over the years)?” asked Jodi. “I didn’t want to do a quilt, and that’s when Kristen (Killion, a friend and colleague) came into the picture.”
In her spare time, Killion has a side business, Kristen’s Simply Chic Creations, which began by making Christmas gifts for her good friends.
“I had seen necklaces made from T-shirts, and I thought, ‘I can do that,’” said Killion. “I taught myself how to do it, and it became fun making different kinds of jewelry from textiles. I lost my mom when she was 47, and I always thought, it would be nice if I could have had something made from her clothing, which is where these memory necklaces came from ... to me it’s like wearing a hug.
“We just started making the necklaces (from Mackenzie’s T-shirts) and so far we have about 10,” continued Killion. “Jodi took those and put them in a shop where she goes camping (in Michigan), including Ohio State and Michigan necklaces. Now, I’m creating a Facebook group (Kristen’s Simply Chic Creations) to sell these and different types of necklaces, with 20% of the proceeds going to ‘Team Mackenzie’ to help support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”
Said Jodi: “God provided Mackenzie the opportunity to experience the joy of living and learning at the Catholic schools with amazing teachers, families and staff. She came to understand that we are called to give our best effort every day to be the best version of ourselves we can be for God, ourselves and everyone in our beautiful world.
“In her papers she wrote about recognizing and appreciating all the blessings God has given us, that God created her in a unique way with her ‘Cystic Fibrosis birthmark,’ and that God would aid her throughout any struggles she might face in life,” added Jodi. “By reading Mackenzie’s papers, it helped me better understand God’s plan for her and help me come to peace with it. To her, it was about living life to the fullest with a great attitude.”
