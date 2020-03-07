Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (center, in blue jacket) signed legislation this week naming Ohio 108 in Henry County for Alene Duerk, a Defiance native who graduated from Holgate High School in 1938, and was the U.S. Navy’s first woman to be named rear admiral. The same bill also honored Lt. Col. Kevin Sonnenberg of the McClure area (see related photo) and officially named the Maumee River bridge on Ohio 109 south of Liberty Center the “Damascus Bridge.”
