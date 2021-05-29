On August 10, 1940, two children playing near the Wabash railroad tracks east of Defiance discovered the body of a male slumped over as though he were asleep.
The children reported this to their father, who contacted the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. The man they had found was deceased and from the physical damage to his body, it was determined he had most likely been hit by a westbound train the evening before the discovery.
Found in the pocket of the deceased man, Edward M. Hlavac, was an Honorable discharge from the United States Army, and his Social Security card. The sheriff contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and asked for any information on Hlavac.
It was determined he was unmarried and was a transient worker, moving from place to place doing odd jobs and driving trucks. The Defiance County Veterans Office was given the task of the proper burial of the former Pvt. Hlavac, who had served with Battery D, 27th Artillery Unit of the U.S. Army.
He had enlisted in Pittsburgh on Sept. 2, 1918, during World War I. The Herbert Anderson Post 117 American Legion of Ohio, took charge of funeral arrangements and conducted services for their fallen comrade with full military rites.
Hlavac was interned in the Riverside Cemetery Soldier’s Circle; Row 2, Lot 23. Several days after his burial the FBI had located his brother-in-law, Thomas Klear, living in Pittsburgh.
Klear wrote a letter thanking the Defiance County Veteran’s Office for making sure his relative had received a military funeral. In his letter he confirmed that there was no spouse or children.
Klear stated that Hlavac’s father was Michael Hlavac and the father had immigrated from Bohemia. His mother was Teckla (Wandrisco) and she also was born in Bohemia.
The family had settled in the mining area of Pennsylvania. The Defiance County Veterans Office file contained not only all the documentation of this event but also old black and white photos of the deceased veteran and the military rites performed by the American Legion post.
As the office was scanning older files into electronic media, office manager, Tanya Brunner read over the documents in the file and noticed there was no mention of a tombstone being ordered from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Brunner contacted the Riverside Cemetery staff and they confirmed that the grave was unmarked. It is a time honored tradition that the graves of fallen veterans be properly marked.
Brunner was able to glean details from the old letters in the file and completed an application ordering a stone for Hlavac from the VA. The VA provided a granite headstone for Pvt. Hlavac and it was placed on his gravesite in 2020, without charge, by Homier Monumentals and the City of Defiance.
“There are many meaningful moments in my 25 years of service with the veteran’s office, but this one will always be special to me,” said Brunner. “Seeing those photos and reading his story captured my heart. It was the story of America, the immigrant parents who came to the country for a better life and the children of those immigrants who fought in America’s wars.
“It was a such a righteous thing for the American Legion to perform the military rites for this soldier they had never met, but still chose to honor,” continued Brunner. “It is impossible to know what Edward went through in the service to his country and perhaps those experiences are why he wandered the countryside.
Added Brunner: “When we think of Memorial Day, honoring the fallen, I think not only of those who died in combat, but also those who bore their physical and emotional wounds through their lifetimes. When I finally got to see the tombstone in Soldier’s Circle, I saluted Edward Hlavac, a soldier forgotten no more.”
