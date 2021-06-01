SHERWOOD — The Black Swamp Beekeepers’ Association will pay a special visit to Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, on June 8 at 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn all about honeybees, try raw honey from the hives, and get to take a look at a beekeeping frame with bees inside. No registration is required at this free event.
The program is geared to those in kindergarten through third grade, but all are welcome to attend.
The 30- to 45-minute presentation will take place outdoors, behind the library. For more information, contact Kathy at 419-899-4343.
