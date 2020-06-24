BRYAN — The identity of two people found dead in a Bryan apartment on Monday has been released by police.

According to the Bryan Police Department, Gerald Foust, 70, and his wife, Carolynne Foust, 78, were found deceased in the home Monday afternoon at their residence located at 1106 Cardinal Drive, apartment A.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate this was a homicide/suicide. The case remains under investigation through the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bryan Police Department.

