ARCHBOLD — Crystal Joyner-Burk, the housing coordinator for Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission and the PATH Center, will explain how homeless individuals can access the services they need through the coordinated entry program at the Nov. 3 meeting of NAMI Four County.
The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
Joyner-Burk’s presentation will cover all of the steps that homeless people need to follow so they can have their housing needs met, as well as access other social services that would be beneficial.
To comply with COVID social distancing requirements, only a limited number of persons can attend the meeting in-person; however, persons may also participate in the meeting from home on their computer, laptop, tablet or telephone.
Those who would like to attend in-person must call Lou Levy at 419-393-2515 by Nov. 2 to reserve a space, as social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Information on how to link to the Zoom broadcast of the meeting will be posted on NAMI’s website (www.namifourcounty.org) by Nov. 1. For those who do not have a computer or way of linking to the meeting with video, a telephone number with meeting ID and password will be provided on the website.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family and community education programs and offer free peer-led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness, as well as peer-led support groups for persons with a mental illness. Both in-person and virtual support groups will be offered starting in November.
NAMI’s schedule of free community mental health trainings is posted on the NAMI website at www.namifourcounty.org. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those classes that are offered in-person have limited enrollment. So it’s important to register early to reserve a space.
All NAMI meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public.
