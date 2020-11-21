A home and garage were destroyed during a fire early Saturday afternoon at 26200 Elizabeth St., along Dohoney Road, just south of Defiance.
The home was occupied, but no one was injured, according to one local official.
Firefighters from Highland Township, Defiance, South Richland Township and Noble Township were called to the scene while the Defiance County Sheriff's Office assisted as well.
