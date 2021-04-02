CLOVERDALE — A residential fire near this Putnam County town Thursday evening completely destroyed a home and displaced the occupants.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office fielded a 911 call at 7:07 p.m. for the fire at 22424 Putnam County Road J, between Dupont and Cloverdale. The family had exited the home before firefighters arrived, according to sheriff's office radio traffic.
While the Kalida Fire Department was in charge — the call falling within its area of primary responsibility — Continental firefighters were the first on the scene, according to that town's fire chief, Dean Williamson.
Ottoville and Fort Jennings fire departments were called in for automatic mutual aid, Williamson explained.
While Williamson was not at the scene, he told The Crescent-News that his department turned out approximately 15 firefighters, and when they arrived, the home was "fully engulfed with fire." On a calm, cold night heavy smoke could be seen for miles rising straight up.
An excavator was brought in later to pull apart debris so hotspots could be extinguished and rekindling prevented, according to Williamson.
"I do know it was a defensive fire," he said in reference to general firefighting tactics employed when a structure cannot be saved. "They just fought it from the outside. ... It was pretty much gone when they got there. It had a pretty good start."
The home is owned by Kyle Sharp, according to the Putnam County auditor's website, and is located on the closed west end of County Road J — about one mile northeast of Cloverdale — near the Auglaize River.
The American Red Cross was called to assist with the home's occupants.
Williamson was not sure about the fire's cause. An attempt Friday to contact Kalida Fire Chief Dale Schulte for comment was unsuccessful.
No injuries were reported.
The above four fire departments were assisted at the scene by Putnam County EMS and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
