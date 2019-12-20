Since making the decision to become a Leader in Me School in 2014, Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance has been working diligently to earn the highest distinction that Franklin Covey Education bestows on its schools ... Lighthouse status.
On Monday, principal Rose Reinhart, teachers and staff shared news with students that sent a cheer through the school, Holy Cross has been named the first private school in Ohio, and just the eighth private school in the nation, to become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.
“From thinking about when we first started, to get to here, it’s truly overwhelming,” said Holy Cross educator Paula DeCola, who is also trained a Franklin Covery facilitator for families, and a licensed facilitator for 7 Habits training. “That first meeting (after deciding to do it), I remember thinking, ‘This is so much, how could we ever do this?’ My head was spinning, but what we’ve done is made this who we are, not something we fit into our schedule.”
Reinhart reiterated DeCola’s words, sharing that the Leader in Me is ingrained in everything that takes place at Holy Cross.
“It is who we are and what we do,” said Reinhart. “For example, a gentlemen with an appointment came to our school, but he went to the wrong door. Two students approached him, shook his hand and asked, ‘How can we help you?’ When he got to my office, he told me he had never seen kids with the confidence to come up to an adult and do what they did. That’s just one example of what we do in the classroom, in church, on the playground, everywhere.”
For Aileen Meyer, marketing director at Holy Cross, achieving Lighthouse status as a smaller private school brings a great sense of pride.
“I think it’s significant that we were able to do this as a school our size (112 students),” said Meyer. “Because our workforce is smaller and our classes are smaller, our resources are smaller. In the beginning, becoming a Leader in Me school was a concern because it was a big investment. This wasn’t possible without tremendous support from community organizations, numerous businesses, private donors ... we are thankful for everyone with us on this journey.”
According to data supplied by Holy Cross from Franklin Covey Education, nearly 4,000 public, private, and charter schools across 50 countries have adopted the Leader in Me process, while just more than 300 schools have achieved the prestigious Lighthouse certification.
In order to earn Lighhouse status, Leader in Me schools must demonstrate the following:
• The principal, school administration and staff engage in ongoing learning and develop as leaders, while championing leadership for the school.
• Leadership principles are effectively taught to all students through direct lessons, integrated approaches, and staff modeling. Students are able to think critically about and apply leadership principles.
• Families and the school partner together in learning about the 7 Habits and leadership principles through effective communication and mutual respect.
• The school community is able to see leadership in the physical environment, hear leadership through the common language of the 7 Habits, and feel leadership through a culture of caring, relationships, and affirmation.
• Leadership is shared with students through a variety of leadership roles and student voice leads to innovations within the school.
• Schoolwide, classroom, family and community leadership events provide authentic environments to celebrate leadership, build culture, and allow students to practice leadership skills.
• The school utilizes the 4DX® process to identify and track progress toward Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) for the school, classroom, and staff.
• Students lead their own learning with the skills to assess their needs, set appropriate goals, and carry out action plans. They track progress toward goals in Leadership Notebooks and share these notebooks with adults in student-led conferences.
• Teacher planning and reflection, trusting relationships, and student-led learning combine to create environments for highly engaged learning.
Holy Cross Catholic School will maintain its Lighthouse certification the next two years and will continue to foster its growth and proficiency in exemplifying a leadership culture and principles. At the end of the two years, Holy Cross will be able to recertify its certification through a virtual self-assessment, describing and celebrating its growth and accomplishments since its original Lighthouse designation.
“Franklin Covey sent evaluators to the school where they spent a day interviewing staff, students, parents, and community members, spent time observing classrooms, and met independently with the Student Lighthouse Team, the Staff Lighthouse Team, and our superintendent (Father Randy Giesige),” said Meyer. “It was a pretty rigorous examination.”
Said DeCola: “The evaluators told us it wasn’t just what they saw, but what they heard, what the kids demonstrated ... it was the whole environment.”
In addition to earning Lighthouse status, Holy Cross has announced that new state grant funding is available for new Holy Cross students living in the Defiance City School District. Any new student from the district who applies to Holy Cross next year, will be able to attend tuition free.
“We want families in our school district to know that we are a high academic performer, our culture of building leaders is working, and we accept all faith backgrounds,” said Meyer. “We know that all families want what’s best for their kids, and what better time to tell everyone we are one of the best schools after becoming the first private school, and just the eighth in the nation, to earn Lighthouse status. We feel we deserve strong consideration.”
For more information about Holy Cross Catholic School, call 419-784-2021, or go to defianceholycross.org.
On the front page: Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance has announced that is the first private school in Ohio to be certified a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Education. Posing with a lighthouse at the school are Student Lighthouse Team members Reaghan Moreno (left) and Landon Meyer, and Holy Cross educator Paula DeCola.
- C-N Photo by
Tim McDonough
