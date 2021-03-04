Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) of Defiance is now accepting registration for the 2021-22 school year, that includes the pre-kindergarten age 3 and 4 programs (must be 3 or 4 by Sep. 30, 2021), all-day every-day Young 5s program and kindergarten class. Families can register online atdefianceholycross.org/admissions/registration/.
Spaces are limited for all classes and will fill up quickly.
Young 5s and kindergarten screenings for new students will take place by appointment April 8 from 9 a.m.-2:20 p.m. at HCCS. (Currently enrolled students will be screened during their normal school day). Interested families should call the school office at 419-784-2021 to schedule a 20-minute screening to have their child evaluated by a team of education professionals. Screenings are free and enrollment is not required to have a screening conducted.
Holy Cross Catholic School is located at 1745 S. Clinton St. in Defiance. It serves students of all faith denominations ages 3 through fifth grade. For more information, go to defianceholycross.org.
